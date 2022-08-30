On Sunday, August 28, Oberon High School and Oberon Public School celebrated 150 years of public education in the area.
The high school's hall was filled with former Oberon students, including those of the once Oberon Central School, for a presentation to commence celebrations.
Representatives of all levels of government - Federal member for Calare, Andrew Gee, Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier, Paul Toole and Oberon Mayor, Mark Kellam - were also in attendance.
A song from the Oberon Public School choir and the Oberon High School vocal group took place ahead of the the Acknowledgement of Country by students Kelsey Sheehy and Carter Lane.
Principal of Oberon High School, Craig Luccarda welcomed everyone to the day's activities immediately after.
Speeches were given by several former students and teachers of all three schools, and commemorative signboards were unveiled by Mr Gee and Mr Toole.
Brian Stevenson, reputed to be the oldest ex-student from any of the schools, was then invited to cut the commemorative cake.
The official event concluded with a vote of thanks from Oberon Public School principal, Jo'elle Frampton, which took place ahead of comments from the school leaders before the choirs took to the stage for the final time to sing the National Anthem.
Following morning tea and tours around the high school to view souvenirs and memorabilia, events moved to the public school where there was a sausage sizzle, raffle and more chances to look at photos and memorabilia from the one and a half centuries of public education.
The final event for the day was tree planting at the combined schools' plantation between the Rotary lookout and the cemetery.
Workers from the Forestry Corporation were there with seedlings and special orange tree planting shovels to assist anyone who wanted to plant a tree.
With pine trees taking approximately 25 to 30 years to reach maturity, Mr Luccarda said "they will be just right for the 175 year celebrations".
