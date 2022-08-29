One of Oberon's hidden treasures is the small Military Museum.
Located behind the RSL Sub-Branch building on Oberon Street (across Dudley Street from the RSL), it might be small but its comprehensive collection of the history of Australians at war has been compared favourably to the contents of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.
Advertisement
The collection starts with World War 1 and goes through to Vietnam.
Many of the exhibits and memorabilia have been donated by local veterans or their families and show the contribution and sacrifice made by families in the Oberon area.
One particularly poignant part of the collection is the group of photos and newspaper articles about Bill Wilcox who was severely injured in the mine explosion that inspired the song "I was only nineteen".
Bill now runs the museum and is president of the RSL Sub-Branch.
The museum is open from midday to 4pm on Wednesdays and Fridays and from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and admission is free (although donations are always welcome).
Visitors can also arrange a separate time with Bill Wilcox (0408 610 848) or Neville Stapleton (0438 615 653) who will be only too glad to open up and show people around.
Our team works hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.