Our Future

Company behind proposed pumped hydro project explains how Yetholme was chosen

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated August 26 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
ATCO executive general manager of business development Ben Bolot at the company's office in lower Keppel Street.

THE company behind a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme has explained the background behind two of the aspects of the proposal that are proving most contentious to those who oppose it: the location and the use of water.

