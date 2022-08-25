After some time, there are visible signs of the construction of the new Community Hub for Oberon.
The old library and dental surgery have been demolished leaving the Robert Hooper Centre, which will be incorporated into the new building.
The Oberon Community Hub project will gather together in one convenient place community and cultural services, and will feature:
While the brick buildings have been knocked down, there is still a lot of work to be done to clear the site before the foundations of the new hub can be laid.
The previous occupants of the library building have been relocated.
The CTC computer support and training centre has been moved into the rear of the Visitor Information Centre at 48 Ross Street, Oberon.
The major move has been the library, which is in temporary accommodation in the church hall at St Barnabas Anglican Church (at 104 Oberon Street) with alternative access via Ross Street, Queen Street or Walkers Lane.
Readers have already discovered the new location and library staff are eager to provide the services and assistance that has always been readily available.
The Oberon Review will continue to follow the construction of the Community Hub, with regular reports on progress.
A completion date is yet to be determined.
