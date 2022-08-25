Oberon Review
Buildings cleared as progress on the Oberon Community Hub begins to take shape

By Peter Bowditch
Updated August 25 2022 - 11:14pm, first published 11:00pm
The buildings have gone, now it's time to clear the site. Photo: Peter Bowditch

After some time, there are visible signs of the construction of the new Community Hub for Oberon.

