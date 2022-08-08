The Oberon Tigers have made it eight wins in a row and are heading into the Woodbridge Cup finals after a victory over the Cargo Blue Heelers on Saturday.
The 'friendly' Woodbridge Cup premiership game played at Oberon was not the preparation for the finals that Oberon coach Abel Lefaoseu would have wanted.
The Blue Heelers arrived at Oberon short handed and to give the Cargo players a game, Lefaoseu 'loaned' the visitors five of his own.
As well as making up numbers to give everybody a run, it provided game time for the Oberon reserves a week away from the start of the finals series.
Oberon scored in the first couple of minutes with a try to Jacob Howes, converted by Nev Turner.
But with low concentration the Tigers' defence slackened to allow Cargo their first try soon afterwards.
Just 15 minutes into the game Oberon led 18-4 and were travelling easily.
The home side led 44-18 at halftime and 58-18 soon after the break before finishing the game off with a 83-23 victory.
While the Tigers bench players were maintaining their fitness playing with the opposition, their regular teammates picked them out for special attention and made sure on Monday they would know they had played a game of football.
Cargo are to be applauded for their sportsmanlike attitude to providing an afternoon of exercise for all players.
After the Tigers' less-than-desired preparation with the finals looming, Lefaoseu will now turn his attention to providing his players with the fitness, tactics and discipline necessary for their finals campaign.
The two other Midwest clubs faced off at Wade Park, Orange United defeating CSU 34-26 and, despite the sides sitting in the lower part of the draw, both qualify for the eight-team semi-finals.
In the league tag competition, Oberon won against Cargo 34-18, and Orange United defeated CSU 16-8, the three Midwest clubs also finals qualifying.
