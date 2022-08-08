Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Oberon Tigers go into the Woodbridge Cup rugby League finals

By John Fitzgerald
August 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Oberon Tigers scored a 83-23 victory over the Cargo Blue Heelers on Saturday. Picture: John Fitzgerald

The Oberon Tigers have made it eight wins in a row and are heading into the Woodbridge Cup finals after a victory over the Cargo Blue Heelers on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.