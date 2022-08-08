Oberon Review
Alan Cairney masters harsh conditions to win monthly A grade medal

By Barry Lang
August 8 2022 - 4:00am
Alan Cairney, A grade medal winner. Photo supplied.

Well, the rain keeps coming but the ladies managed to get a game last week, the first pleasant Wednesday in several weeks.

