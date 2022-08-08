Well, the rain keeps coming but the ladies managed to get a game last week, the first pleasant Wednesday in several weeks.
The Thursday golfers weren't as fortunate, and there was no one to play in the rain.
On Saturday, Oberon's golfers played a stroke round for the monthly medal.
Conditions were harsh, cold and windy, and there was no run on the course due to all the rain. There was only a small field of 23 players.
Alan Cairney mastered the conditions to win the A grade monthly medal with a good round of 79/70. Rob McGrath was the runner-up with a solid round of 77/73. Rob also won the A-grade scratch ball. Andrew Yeo won the A grade putting with 27 putts.
Dave Campbell relished the conditions to play one of his best rounds for some time.
Dave won the B grade monthly medal with a solid round of 109/73. Steve Ellery wasn't far behind with a good score of 94/73.
Jake Ribbons won the B grade Scratch ball with a round of 94. Steve Ellery won the B grade putting with 32 putts. Balls went to Mick English and Chris Kalos. Ian Fowler was closest to the pin on the 7th hole, and Steve Ellery hit a lovely shot into the 9th hole to be nearest the pin.
This Saturday will be a two-person Ambrose event. Inviting a friend or someone who hasn't been to golf for a while is an excellent opportunity. You can use this opportunity to help build up our numbers.
During the last week, volunteers contributed many hours to course improvements. Mick and a team of volunteers made needed improvements to the water supply to greens and tees.
The team worked to improve the third tee and construct a new cart path to the right-hand side of the second green site in preparation for making a toilet on the southern side of the course.
The toilet construction will be done in tandem with the Oberon Council.
On Monday, a group of our keen golfers travelled to Blayney to play in the Central West Veterans event.
