Midwest rugby league clubs Oberon Tigers and CSU Mungoes won their round-11 Woodbridge Cup games, respectively defeating Grenfell Goannas and Orange United Warriors.
The Tigers are flying high in the closing stages of the premiership, easily winning their game against Grenfell.
Charlie Bailey scored the first try after four minutes to set the tone for the game where his teammates scored another 12 tries to take the honours 64-12.
Oberon led 18-nil after 15 minutes and 38-nil at halftime, the game's result in no doubt at the 40-minute mark, the win cementing their position in equal fourth spot, just three points behind leaders Manildra.
In other weekend games the top two, Manildra and Trundle, played out a 22-all draw, allowing the Tigers to strengthen their position in the top five.
Oberon's resurgence and run of six wins could see them pushing for outright second or third on the ladder by the end of the premiership rounds in three weeks.
Their late-season acquisition of former Portland player Nev Turner will reinforce the Tigers' goalkicking assets.
At Bathurst the Warriors were beaten by Midwest cohorts CSU 20-10, and in seventh position on the ladder, despite their win the students will find it difficult to gain enough competition points to make the upcoming finals.
In league tag Oberon's run of successes came to an end with their 42-4 loss to the energetic and skillful Grenfell who, on their display, must be in contention for a grand final spot. CSU and Orange battled out a 10-all draw.
The three Midwest league tag clubs are holding the bottom three positions in the top five but Oberon are most precarious, just one point in front of Condobolin.
In round 12, CSU club will host ladder-leading Manildra, and Oberon are at home to Orange United.
