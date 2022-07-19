Oberon Review

A win for Oberon Tigers moves squad to top of league table

By John Fitzgerald
July 19 2022 - 5:00am
Midwest rugby league clubs Oberon Tigers and CSU Mungoes won their round-11 Woodbridge Cup games, respectively defeating Grenfell Goannas and Orange United Warriors.

