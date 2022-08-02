The Woodbridge Cup finals have been confirmed as an eight-team series and, following the weekend's penultimate round 13 results, the three Midwest clubs will all be involved.
Oberon won their seventh consecutive game with their win over CSU 34-6, and Orange United defeated Cargo 52-12.
Orange and CSU are in seventh and eighth spots and, despite their lowly positions, are assured of a finals game.
Oberon are the best positioned Midwest side to challenge for a top finals position, and their final premiership match this week against Cargo should result in another win for the Tigers.
Manildra remains undefeated on top of the ladder, but just two points separates the next four teams including Canowindra, Trundle, Oberon and Peak Hill.
In league tag, CSU reached the half century in their 50-point shut-out of Oberon, and at Orange the Warriors defeated Cargo 46-6. In an eight-team finals series every Midwest leaguetag side will also be assured of a semi-final game.
In the final regular-season games the Tigers will play Cargo at Oberon on Saturday, August 6, the match coinciding with the club's Can Assist charity jersey auction day, and Orange will host CSU at Wade Park.
In 2010 the Oberon Tigers Rugby League Club began their fund-raising concept to assist the Cancer Assistance Patients Program (Can Assist).
The single-day charity event has taken place each year since then in conjunction with a nominated home game and takes the form of an after-game auction of the full set of special Can Assist Tigers jerseys.
In recent years the Tigers Juniors' club has become involved in this initiative, commissioning their own special one-off jersey which will be available for purchase.
They have arranged for donations of goods and services from local business houses to be auctioned off, and a number of raffles will be held throughout the day.
Can Assist provides support to individuals and families facing cancer treatment in rural communities.
The Oberon club has raised more than $125,000 over the last five years through the generosity of spectators and others since the club's concept began 12 years ago.
