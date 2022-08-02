Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Oberon Tigers rugby league team wins again

By John Fitzgerald
August 2 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Woodbridge Cup finals have been confirmed as an eight-team series and, following the weekend's penultimate round 13 results, the three Midwest clubs will all be involved.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.