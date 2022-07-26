Saturday, August 6 will be a big day for rugby league in Oberon.
As well as a seniors match, there will be two juniors matches and the old boys will come out to show the youngsters how it used to be done.
The big news, however, is what is going to happen after all the matches.
Starting at 5:30pm in the clubhouse, there will be a charity auction to raise money for Can Assist. This is an annual event for Oberon Junior Rugby League that last year raised over $30,000.
"We hope to beat that this year," Oberon junior rugby league secretary, Prue Kavalieros said.
"And, with the help of local businesses and residents we are sure a new record can be set."
Auction items are all donated by local businesses and the auctioneer from Bowyer & Livermore will keep things moving.
Another form of fundraising by the juniors is the sale of jerseys featuring the names of every player, coach and member within the club this season.
You don't have to be a player to buy and wear one of these jerseys, and again all the proceeds go to Can Assist.
The local Can Assist branch will tailor financial assistance to meet individual needs. Can Assist provides financial aid with no means testing in a variety of ways including:
Can Assist Oberon was formed in 2009 and is managed by a small committee who are all dedicated to help people in need when diagnosed with cancer.
Assistance is provided to the towns and villages in the vicinity of Oberon.
