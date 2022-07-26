The July school holidays are over and Oberon's three schools are back for Term 3.
Oberon High School
In the July school holidays, Miss Swannell and four students from Oberon High School represented the OZY Youth Choir Oberon Mob at a music camp held in Canberra.
Students spent four days learning songs and singing with other children from across the state. They performed at Government House where they met the Governor General.
Their performance marked the start of the Veterans and Families Mob which is to be based in Canberra.
Students are now fundraising for their next trip to Alice Springs where they will perform as a part of the Desert Song festival.
Oberon Public School
Oberon Public School are excited to introduce their new Stage 1 class, 1/2R. They have welcomed Miss Paige Ryan back to the school as 1/2R class teacher.
The happy students are enthusiastic about their new classroom, and they are looking forward to the term ahead.
St Joseph's Catholic School
Welcome Back to Term 3!
It was so lovely to see all those smiling faces today.
All of the children have returned happy to see their teachers and friends and from all reports have been very settled and engaged in their learning.
