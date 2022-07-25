Motorcyclist in hospital following serious accident near Oberon

A motorcyclist is receiving treatment at Canberra Hospital following a serious accident that occurred near Oberon on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Goulburn Road near the Abercrombie River about 1pm on July 24 following reports a motorcyclist had crashed.
Police believed the motorcyclist lost control.
He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was later transported to Canberra Hospital.
More to come.
