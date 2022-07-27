While Oberon winter gardens are less spectacular than some other parts of the year, the results of careful planning and choice are demonstrated in those gardens.
In some, selections of conifers provides an evergreen structure and while in others, camelias are a mainstay. Nandina is providing spectacular low colour, and hellebores are flowering profusely.
Many gardeners have taken advantage of the ongoing moisture and limited hard frost this winter to continue planting.
The July showcase garden is at 82 Ross Street, a garden which is still developing but has been carefully planned from the outset. Congratulations to the gardeners. Their Shop Local voucher is on its way.
From August, the value of the Shop Local voucher prize for the Showcase Garden selected from those nominated, will increase to $100 as a result of support from the Oberon Council through the 356 Community grants.
This support is much appreciated by the Garden Club and is likely to attract additional nominations.
If your garden, or one you notice in your area is worthy of attention, contact a member of the Showcase Committee - Rosalie, Susan or Lexi 0410 530 698 - to nominate it by August 18th.
Discretion is assured, participation is voluntary, and no names are required, just the address.
Through the winter, Oberon Garden Club has continued meeting at the Uniting Church Hall, opposite the RSL, from 9.30am.
Members and guests have enjoyed the usual meeting features as well as speakers, and the soup and damper lunch.
Visitors are always welcome to meetings, assured of a friendly welcome. Contact the President, Julie Huie 0488188772, for more information.
The next meeting on Monday, August 15 will incorporate the AGM.
