Oberon Garden Club warms up as spring approaches

By Lexi Kellam
July 27 2022 - 3:00am
Fountain in the winning garden at 82 Ross Street. Photo: Peter Bowditch

While Oberon winter gardens are less spectacular than some other parts of the year, the results of careful planning and choice are demonstrated in those gardens.

