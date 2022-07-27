It's been 150 years since public education began in Oberon, and the schools are preparing the celebration.
For over 100 years there was one public school in Oberon that catered for all year levels, then in 1993 the school separated and became Oberon Public School and Oberon High School.
Ms Thompson is now assistant principal at Oberon Public and is really looking forward to the sesquicentenary festivities.
"We're really excited about 150 years of education in Oberon, it's lovely to have reached this milestone and it's all about families and community members coming together," Ms Thompson said.
"Within any community the schools are often at the heart of that community and it's very true in a small country town."
Leading up to the 150-year celebration, which will be held on Sunday August 28, there will be a whole school performance.
The theme is 'time traveler' and each class will look at a different decade and base their performance around that.
Ms Thompson said everyone's very excited for this after COVID stopped the performances over the last few years.
There will also be a grandparents' day that week, with the students putting on an exclusive performance for their families, followed by a sausage sizzle.
The sesquicentenary will kick off at 10am on the Sunday with an official opening at Oberon High School.
Throughout the day, both schools will have open classrooms, featuring memorabilia like old punishment books, old school uniforms, old report cards and more.
Past students will have the opportunity to walk through the grounds and see how things have changed since their schooling days.
Then at 2pm, everyone is invited to make their way up to the school forest and plant a pine tree, helping re-establish the area.
Ms Thompson attended the school when the forest was first established and all students planted a pine tree.
The celebrations will end with a huge raffle that will see 150 prizes up for grabs.
Tickets go on sale this week, giving community members plenty of time to secure them.
While the 150-year celebration is set to be a fun day for the students, Ms Thompson said it really shows the passion that the community members have for both schools.
"Everyone always wants the best for our school," she said.
"We have a really strong sense of family and community and belonging."
