Australia's most popular regional boutique music festival, VANFEST, is set to return on December 2 and 3 with a new look, new location, and chart-topping, award winning Australian and New Zealand artists.
After making Forbes its home for eight wonderful years, VANFEST is relocating and set to make its mark on the iconic location of Mount Panorama in Bathurst.
A press release issued Monday morning says the move has been prompted by both the expansion of the music festival, COVID challenges, and in a bid to re-energise and support the broader region's music and tourism sector which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst staying true to its regional roots.
"VANFEST is making the festival location more accessible to other metro and regional centres," the press release said.
They hosted a mini-festival, headlined by The Veronicas, in Forbes in April, with plans for the main event in December.
"Mount Panorama hosts the Bathurst 1000, one of the largest events on the Australian sporting calendar, each year so we're well versed in providing exceptional hospitality to everyone who visits," Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor said.
"Hosting VANFEST at the base of Mount Panorama demonstrates that Mount Panorama is so much more than a premiere racing circuit.
"I look forward to welcoming the patrons of VANFEST to our beautiful city and with so much to see and do, I encourage visitors to stay a little longer and explore everything that Bathurst and the surrounding region has to offer.
"Bathurst is the perfect city to host VANFEST."
The 2022 lineup is: Hilltop Hoods, Tash Sultana, Tones And I, Six60, The Presets, Illy, Hockey Dad, Masked Wolf, Mash'd N Kutcher, LDRU, The Buoys, Kinder, South Summit, The Delta Riggs, Lola Scott, Hanni, Loretta + Unearthed Winner.
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, 7th July at www.vanfest.com.au
VANFEST was originally launched at the Vandenberg Hotel in Forbes in 2014 by Matt and Grant Clifton who saw a need to support and strengthen youth culture, community connectedness, and regional tourism.
They have continued to grow the brand over the years to provide a major festival experience to regional NSW which has proudly supported up and coming young artists, as well as bringing high calibre local and international touring artists to the main stage.
"It has been a long road, but we couldn't be more excited to be able to return the VANFEST stage back to the NSW regions," promoter Matt Clifton said.
"There are enormous amounts of challenges facing the industry, however, we remain dedicated to supporting the live music sector and delivering memorable experiences to our fans."
With the new location at the base of Mount Panorama, the festival will offer extensive campground facilities for campers, with or without a van. Whilst nearby Bathurst also hosts a huge variety of accommodation options.
For tickets and further information go online to www.vanfest.com.au
