Rumours have been circulating in Oberon about a COVID crisis at the hospital. These include that a significant number of both staff and patients have tested positive for COVID and even that the hospital is locked down.
When approached by the Oberon Review, a spokesperson for the Western NSW Local Health District said there are no current issues at the hospital.
"Oberon Multipurpose Service is fully operational and the emergency department is open for people who require care," they said.
"COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities along with influenza-like-illnesses and, with high community transmission observed in the District, this can have an impact on hospitals and health facilities and the staff that work in them.
"Caring for COVID-19 patients requires significant additional resources and healthcare workers are not immune to illness themselves, or the requirement to care for family members if they are sick.
"The District has extensive strategies in place to minimise the impact of COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses like influenza on hospitals and health facilities to ensure the safety of staff, patients, residents and the wider community.
"But we also all have a role to play in protecting ourselves and those around us, particularly during winter when our risk of catching viral illnesses is higher. We can all help reduce that risk by taking simple steps."
These include:
