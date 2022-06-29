Oberon Review

No COVID scare at Oberon Hospital

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:25am, first published 4:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oberon Hospital. Photo: Peter Bowditch

Rumours have been circulating in Oberon about a COVID crisis at the hospital. These include that a significant number of both staff and patients have tested positive for COVID and even that the hospital is locked down.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.