Staying up to date with vaccinations, for both flu and COVID-19. This is the easiest way we can all protect ourselves and those around us.

Staying home if we're unwell or have any symptoms, taking a COVID-19 test straight away and self-isolating.

Being prepared to stay home for a few days if we do fall ill, or to self-isolate if we test positive for COVID-19.

Practising good hand hygiene by washing or sanitising often.

Taking a Rapid Antigen Test before visiting loved ones or going to large gatherings or events.

Getting together outdoors or in large, well-ventilated spaces with open doors and windows.