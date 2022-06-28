Michelle Swaan, Secretary of the Black Springs Community Association, has been working very hard trying to get some sort of agreement or even compromise between all the parties involved. Not only has she contacted both State and Federal MPs but also the relevant Ministers for the departments involved. She has even had correspondence with the CEO of Telstra. The problem now is that if the matter isn't settled by June 30 there is the possibility that any government funding for the project will lapse and the whole process will have to start again, leaving the residents of Black Springs with no mobile phone coverage unless they drive a few kilometres out of town.

