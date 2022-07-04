A country town without a Chinese restaurant is almost unimaginable in Australia, and Oberon has been lucky to have one of the best and most popular ones around, the Rainbow Chinese Restaurant in the Big Trout Motel.
The décor isn't the traditional Chinese lanterns and Lucky Frog statues and the place looks like a lot of other Australian restaurants but you eat out for the food and service, not the furnishings, and both of these have been attracting locals and town visitors for many years.
Eleven years is a long time to run a popular restaurant and Oberon is about to say "goodbye" to Terry and John who have produced the fine food at the Rainbow over the years.
When asked about the future, Terry said "I don't know yet", so there's hope that his skills and personality won't be lost to the restaurant trade.
The new operators, Vivian and Kenny, have promised to maintain the standard of food and service.
"We won't be changing anything, except maybe adding some new dishes to the menu," Vivian said.
"Customers like things the way they are and there's no reason to change what is successful and popular."
Both have had long experience with restaurants, and Oberon residents can be confident their positive dining experiences at the Rainbow will continue for many years to come.
Vivian and Kenny have only been there for a week, but reports and reviews are saying the food is as good as it ever was and the friendly service hasn't changed.
The Rainbow Restaurant has a new telephone number, 02 6336 1887, and can also be contacted through their Facebook page.
