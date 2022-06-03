St Joseph's School students will be covered from the cool weather with the construction of an undercover area set to take place.
The cover has been made possible thanks to a $2000 grant from the CRT Primary School Program which helps to provide support for projects that will have a big impact on rural and regional primary schools, like Oberon, across Australia.
Oberon Industrial and farming supplies' Peter and Ros Hammond said St Joseph's played a vital role in the community.
"CRT is proud to provide a helping hand to support St Joseph's with the construction of an undercover area that will allow the children the opportunity to enjoy outside play and fresh air during the alpine weather."
The school thanked its P&F president Ashleigh Hotham for applying and being successful in the grant application.
"These funds will contribute greatly to future capital projects at St Joseph's. We also thanks our local CRT for presenting us with the cheque," a spokesperson said.
CRT general manager Greg O'Neil said the company was pleased with the response to its program.
"We received more than 300 applications this year which made it really difficult for the selection panel to narrow that down to our 25 successful applicants," he said.
"With COVID resulting in the cancellation of many community events over the past two years, we know this has impacted the ability for volunteers to fundraise in their local communities. So, we are excited to support a wide range of school initiatives through the CRT Primary Schools Program."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
