End of an era for P&G Varlas Automotive

For 33 years Peter and Georgia Varlas serviced the Oberon community and kept their motors running.
The time has come for Peter to put down the tools and pass on his empire that he has created to Michael Pointon, a previous employee and apprentice. The next best thing to his legacy, Peter and Michael have sustained a friendship for many years and have the upmost respect for each other, which in my eyes is the ultimate handover.
Peter and Georgia opened P&G Varlas Automotive on 15th May 1989 in Fleming Street, after the completion of his apprenticeship and employment through Oberon Council for 10 years. With two young children, he and Georgia worked countless hours to build what they have today, not only a thriving business, offering quality workmanship but a landmark within the Oberon community, well known and respected by all.
Peter trained hard and studied to gain tickets within most aspects of the trade so that he could better serve the community. Not only did he keep up with the technology that goes along with the changes in the automotive world, he also attended various forums and information seminars to keep him and his employees informed with the new updates and legislations within their trade.
The move from being based for three years in Fleming street to Horace street was where the business expanded, flourished and still stands today. Initially renting a shed at the top end to purchasing a block and building his own workshop at the current premises on Horace street from 2002. Over the years peter had employed and trained seven apprentices and several tradesman, also happily involved in work experience with the local schools to assist in the children reaching their goals and figure out what they wanted to get out of life.
Peter's greatest achievement and probably the employee he worked the hardest knowing what he had ahead of him, was his son Angelo. From 2005 on the commencement of Angelo's apprenticeship, their bond grew over the years he was a part of the business, family business can be tricky but they made it work. Sadly Angelo passed away in March 2020, leaving a devastating absence in the workshop.
Peter got back to working on his own, pushing out the work he was able to do just as he did in the beginning. Peter and Georgia are still to this day grateful for all of the community members who have been a pillar of strength, an ear or shoulder.
Nothing made Peter more proud than the day Angelo began his trade alongside him. Quite the family trio, Peter, Georgia and Angelo worked alongside each other, complimenting each other with their strengths and always by each other's side for the challenges.
P & G Varlas assisted with sponsorship of local sporting groups, senior and junior league, hockey, soccer, squash and various community projects. Peter and Georgia are a huge part of the community and wanted to always give back as a symbol of thanks to the community for their support. Even whilst out of action for six months with a broken leg, the customers were loyal and in excellent hands with the staff on board at the time, something Peter is still humbled by.
From 1 June 2022, Michael and Tanya Pointon will take over Varlas Automotive. With experience inside the premises and friendly local faces, the only thing that's changing is the ownership. The same excellent service and upmost diligence will follow on with the handover, keeping your vehicles well looked after.
Michael, Tanya and their three boys are thrilled to be taking on this new venture, as are the Varlas family for them. We wish them nothing but the best and have all the confidence that they will continue to grow Peter and Georgia's legacy into the future.
From the Varlas Family to the Oberon and surrounding communities, there isn't enough words to express our gratitude for your support over the past three decades. Each customer holds a special place in our hearts and will never be forgotten. We will miss our business and offering a staple service amongst the community but it's now time to hand over the tools and hoists to Michael and Tanya in which we have nothing but the upmost faith and confidence in.
