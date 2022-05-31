End of an era for P&G Varlas Automotive

The move from being based for three years in Fleming street to Horace street was where the business expanded, flourished and still stands today. Initially renting a shed at the top end to purchasing a block and building his own workshop at the current premises on Horace street from 2002. Over the years peter had employed and trained seven apprentices and several tradesman, also happily involved in work experience with the local schools to assist in the children reaching their goals and figure out what they wanted to get out of life.