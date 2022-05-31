There were plenty of keen golfers on the fairways this week. Twenty-three players played in the Thursday afternoon social handicap event. Peter Griffiths had a good afternoon showing off all the best of his skill set to be the winner. Andrew Yeo was the runner up, and Ben Turner was closest to the pin on the first hole, just under a meter from the cup. Balls went to Paul Behan, Laurie Murphy, Alan Cairney, and Dylan Harvey.
Saturday golf was well patronised this week after a cold Saturday last week and the election the boys were keen to get back onto the course. There were 37 players playing 4BBB and individual Stableford events. Despite the wonderful condition of the course, not many played anywhere near their handicap. Laurie Murphy was the standout, Laurie had a stellar round for 39 points to win A grade. His playing partner Neil Whalan was the runner up with 35 points. Mark Mathews had a steady round of 36 points to win B grade. Irene Bishop was the B grade runner up with 34 points.
The fourball event was won by the pairing of Laurie Murphy and Neil Whalan who combined well for a score of 43 points. Not far behind was the pair of Irene Bishop and Phil Cummings. Balls went to Blake Miller, Peter Hutchinson, Darren Gordon, Kane, Hugh O'Neil, Karoll, Ian Fowler, Mick English and Jake Ribbons.
Golf next Saturday will be a stroke round playing for the monthly medal and counting your putts.
Due to the poor weather forecast, the visiting teaching Professional was put off until next Wednesday the 8th of June. There is a booking sheet in the Club House for individual lessons a lady's clinic and a junior program in the afternoon. You can also contact Barry on 0448099801 to make a booking. If you are interested in golf and want a lesson but have no clubs they can be provided.
