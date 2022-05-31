Saturday golf was well patronised this week after a cold Saturday last week and the election the boys were keen to get back onto the course. There were 37 players playing 4BBB and individual Stableford events. Despite the wonderful condition of the course, not many played anywhere near their handicap. Laurie Murphy was the standout, Laurie had a stellar round for 39 points to win A grade. His playing partner Neil Whalan was the runner up with 35 points. Mark Mathews had a steady round of 36 points to win B grade. Irene Bishop was the B grade runner up with 34 points.