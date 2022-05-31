Oberon Review

Laurie with his playing partners Barry and Alan Cairney.

By Barry Lang
Updated May 31 2022 - 12:14am, first published 12:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were plenty of keen golfers on the fairways this week. Twenty-three players played in the Thursday afternoon social handicap event. Peter Griffiths had a good afternoon showing off all the best of his skill set to be the winner. Andrew Yeo was the runner up, and Ben Turner was closest to the pin on the first hole, just under a meter from the cup. Balls went to Paul Behan, Laurie Murphy, Alan Cairney, and Dylan Harvey.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.