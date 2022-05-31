Oberon Review
Photos

It's snowing! Oberon region dusted with a blanket of white one day before Winter

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 31 2022 - 7:48am, first published 5:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oberon has well and truly welcomed the Winter months with snowfalls around the region on the last day of Autumn.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow Mercury journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.