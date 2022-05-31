Oberon has well and truly welcomed the Winter months with snowfalls around the region on the last day of Autumn.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) predictions were right with snow falling above 900 metres on what was predicted as the coldest day of the year with just a high of four degrees and a low of one degree.
The first calendar day of Winter, June 1 is expected to be just as cold with a maximum temperature of three degrees and a minimum of minus one on Wednesday. Snow is predicted to fall again above 700 metres.
According to the BOM MetEye falls will continue into Tuesday evening from 7pm and be at their heaviest between 4am and 10am on Wednesday morning.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
