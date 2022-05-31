Oberon Review

Oberon Waste 2 Art competitors praised for turning their trash into creative sculptures

Updated May 31 2022 - 3:18am, first published 2:43am
Oberon's Waste 2 Art competition winners were announced on the weekend and judge Anne Graham was impressed with the talent displayed in this year's entries.

