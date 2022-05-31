Oberon's Waste 2 Art competition winners were announced on the weekend and judge Anne Graham was impressed with the talent displayed in this year's entries.
"Waste to Art is a wonderful example of community engagement," she said.
Ms Graham who is a fibre artist, was impressed with the skilled, original and inspiring work produced from pre school to senior Oberon entrants.
"It is an example of how a community may come together and explore important environmental issues," she said.
She also noted the delightful humour in some of the works.
The winning entries go on to the Lithgow Regional Exhibition on display from July 10 to August 7.
Oberon is encouraged to look ahead to produce works next year using all media whatever the chosen 'theme' will be.
Previous entries have been strong in the use of timber and metal, and this year the High School combed delicate computer parts, and useful items such as a repurposed bicycle by the Men's Shed, and sturdy furniture using forest timber.
Details of next W2A will be from January 2023 from the Library. Oberon Council was thanked for their generous sponsorship of prizes with new librarian Julie Baker, and the Library team assisted by Friends of the Library for curating this years inspiring display.
