OBERON captain-coach Abel Lefaoseu couldn't be prouder of the way his men have started their Woodbridge Cup campaign, but he was under no illusions how tough the weekend's battle of the big cats was. Lefaoseu's Tigers lined up against the Kevin Grimshaw coached Canowindra Tigers in round five on Saturday, May 28. "It's going to be a tough game, they're one of the best teams in the comp and we're playing them at their home," Lefaoseu said in a pre-match interview with the Advocate . And a tough match it was with Oberon going down to a 28-16 defeat. The top teams in the Woodbridge Cup, undefeated Peak Hill and Manildra, are running at the head of the table, but the three Midwest clubs are sitting just behind the leaders, ahead of most of their competitors. READ MORE: In other matches CSU put 62 points on Molong, Orange came from 16 points down at the break for a comfortable 40-28 win over Condobolin. In league tag Orange was the only Midwest side to win, with a 42-point whitewash of Condobolin, Oberon lost 6-nil to Canowindra, CSU going down to Molong 22-6. This week the local clubs all have home games, Oberon to play strong Trundle, CSU up against Canowindra, and Orange hosts to Molong.

