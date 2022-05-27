news, local-news,

Oberon Public School held its annual School Athletics carnival on Friday, May 20 at the Oberon Recreation Ground. All students in Kinder to Year 6 spent the day participating in track and field events with K-2 children taking time out to enjoy the organised novelty events. Despite the very cold conditions a great day was had by all, with all students displaying excellent sportsmanship, house spirit and school spirit. A big thank you to Mr Andrew Sellers who goes above and beyond every year in helping to organise the equipment, set up the venue and ensure the day runs smoothly. READ MORE: Thank you also to all the parents, grandparents and carers who came along as spectators and helpers, your support and assistance is greatly appreciated. Congratulations to Gurnang who was the winning house. 2022 athletics champions:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/2139c4bc-624f-4364-8f22-68aa3b8dbf97.JPG/r0_328_5184_3257_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg