A healthy crowd of golfers this week in Oberon

The Thursday golfers were out in numbers this week, 26 played the twelve holes social competition in pleasant conditions. Jeff Bailey showed some of his hidden talents for a comfortable win with 31 points. Nathan Booth was closest to the pin on the 7th with a nice shot to be just 7 meters away. Balls went to Harold Lyme, Peter Griffiths, Hugh O'Neil, Scot McAllen, Laurie Murphy and Richard Gear. Saturday was a cold miserable day with a south-easterly breeze coming off the water along the fourth and fifth holes reminding all of winter. Not many of our golfers could play to their handicaps despite the great condition of the course. Terry Robinson was an exception, Terry won A grade with a good round of +2, and Ian Fowler was runner up with a square card. Peter Griffiths was the standout golfer on Saturday. Peter had a wonderful round of +6 to easily win B grade, Ben Turner was runner up with +1. Read more: Confiding in four-legged friends proving a popular kind of therapy in Oberon Balls went to Alan Cairney, Phil Cummings, Kim Rawlings, Neil Whalan, Sam Gascoigne, Shannon Foley and Gary Willis. Rob McGrath was nearest the pin on the 9th hole and Kevin Whalan was closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Golf next Saturday will be a Stableford event and 4BBB. After the success of the recent visit of golf Professional Henry Brind, he will again be visiting to give lessons and run a beginners clinic and a junior clinic on Tuesday the 31st of May. There will be a booking sheet in the club or you can contact Barry on 0448099801 for a time spot. This coaching session will suit anyone who would like to improve their game or if you want an introduction to the game of golf.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/ee427b86-d222-4caf-b2c9-98a443b5b9f3_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_891_2727_2432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg