news, local-news,

CSU Mungoes were held to a 22-all draw against a determined Condobolin Rams side in the round-four Woodbridge Cup game at Bathurst. Following their last-round loss to Oberon, the Rams showed improvement against CSU, who came from 22-8 to 22-20 after scoring twice and then presented with a penalty within kicking range in the 79th minute. The penalty gave CSU two points, with the siren sounding as Fin Grabham kicked the match equaliser. READ MORE: Oberon won their match against Molong Bulls 50-22, and at Wade Park Orange United's 22-nil second-half lead was chased down by Manildra before the Rhinos took the game 24-22 after being behind for 78 minutes. With their three wins in the Woodbridge Cup Oberon are currently the best performed of the three Midwest clubs. The CSU Mungals league tag side, holding a 20-6 lead at halftime, accepted a forfeit when Condobolin who, with low numbers and injuries, were unable to resume. Manildra were 28-0 winners over the Orange women's side, and Oberon were beaten by Molong 18-4. On Friday night CSU's round-five game will be against Molong at the Molong Recreational Ground, Oberon travel to Canowindra on Saturday, and on Sunday the improving Condobolin are hosts to Orange United.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/46cc247b-3e1e-4665-a021-d8608200e86b.JPG/r0_105_3434_2045_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg