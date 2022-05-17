sport, local-sport,

On Thursday, May 5 Oberon High School students travelled to Molong for the first round of Rural Cup for 2022. Students from both schools participated in a variety of games on the day, including badminton, soccer, league, touch football, super quiz, chess, basketball, volleyball, softball, league tag, netball, table tennis and ultimate frisbee. While our students fought their hardest, after a few close losses, Molong narrowly walked away with the win. Our students looked great in their new strip and showed excellent sportsmanship during the day, with many compliments being received from spectators. Our students and staff are pumped and looking forward to battling it out with Canowindra on Thursday, May 26. READ ALSO: On Friday, May 6, Oberon Public School students, kinder to year 6 enjoyed participating in their annual Cross Country event. Students have been training hard and that was evident by strong performances on the day. Many students wore their house colours which created a wonderful atmosphere with lots of house spirit and sportsmanship. The winning house was Jenolan. Congratulations to the students who will be representing Oberon Public School at the Bathurst District Carnival on Friday, May 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/4afc94be-aa4d-4e6d-ae52-d4b0f62631c9.JPG/r0_92_1008_662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg