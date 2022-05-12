Woman extradited over alleged murder of two-year-old near Oberon

news, local-news,

Police have extradited a woman from New Zealand over the alleged murder of a two-year-old girl at Porters Retreat, near Oberon, more than 30 years ago. In October 2019, detectives from the Homicide Squad's Unsolved Homicide Unit received information relating to the alleged murder of a two-year-old girl near Oberon in 1987 and subsequently started an investigation under Strike Force Bertrand. Detectives were told that the child was allegedly fatally assaulted by a woman known to her, in or around July 1987, at a rural property at Porters Retreat. The woman was then allegedly assisted by a man in disposing of the child's remains. On Tuesday, November 16, last year, a 70-year-old man was arrested at a rural property at Porters Retreat and charged over his alleged role in the murder. He remains before the courts. The same day, New Zealand Police arrested a 59-year-old woman at a home at Palmerston North City pursuant to a NSW arrest warrant. She has been held in custody in New Zealand since that time, as Australian authorities worked to seek her extradition to NSW. Earlier this week, strike force detectives travelled to New Zealand, where the woman - now aged 60 - was released into their custody to be escorted back to Australia. Their flight arrived at Sydney International Airport on Thursday morning and the woman was taken to Mascot Police Station, where she's expected to be charged.

