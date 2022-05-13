Oberon bowlers brave cold conditions for Karl Braun Memorial Day

news, local-news,

Karl Braun Memorial Day was held on Saturday, May 7 and although it was a cold and windy day, good fun was had by all. Bowlers also attended the Wallerawang Yellow Gala Day recently. First prize at the memorial day of $600 was won by team Oberon's Jack Whittaker, Jody Taggert and Kerry Foley. Runners up was won by two teams receiving $300 each with equal scores. Inge, George and Helmut Braun and Lithgow Workies' Dave, Steve and Sue. The wooden spoon of $60 was won by Ken Kitt, Dietmar and Robert. A total of $223 was raised for Daffodil Cottage which was Karl's favourite charity. READ MORE: It was wonderful for the Braun family to share their passion for playing bowls with players from Bathurst City and Majellan, Lithgow, Wallerawang and Millthorpe in memory of Karl. Melita Braun shared their many memories of Karl with our bowls family. Thank you to Bistro 59 for the lovely lunch. Thank you to our women bowlers for the lovely morning tea.

