Woodbridge Cup's round three last weekend again saw the Midwest clubs perform strongly. At Oberon on the coldest day of the year the Tigers outlasted strong-finishing Condobolin for a satisfying but scrappy 42-34 win, the Rams scoring the final two tries, each converted. Orange United continued the winning trend with their 66-6 defeat of hosts Eugowra whose game fell away in the second half for United to take complete control. In the main event of the round Manildra defeated CSU Mungoes 38-4, a surprisingly high score against the Midwest premiers. READ MORE: All Midwest clubs have won two games from three played, and hold good positions on the ladder. Oberon withstood a strong finish by Condobolin to draw their match 24-24. At Eugowra the Orange United team defeated the home side 40-0, and in the final game of the weekend CSU Mungals were downed by Manildra 22-6. Similarly to the men's Midwest teams, all of the league tag teams have lost one game but still sit well on the ladder after three rounds. There is no play next weekend due to representative games, and the competition will resume the following week.

