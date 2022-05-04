news, local-news,

Congratulations to our Western Districts awesome win over Nepean District for the Buxton Trophy. Oberon Club was represented by two players Angela Buckley and Robyn Williams. Well done ladies it is the first time in many years the Buxton trophy has come to the Western Districts. Our home championship Triples has been won by S. Foley, A. Buckley and G. Conlon 18 to the runners up at 16 were R. Williams, K. Foley and I. Braun. It was a very close game from beginning to end as always it's those last bowls that do it in the end. Next we will undertake our Fours competition, hopefully soon, weather dependent. Our ladies had a wonderful day at the Lithgow Workies Charity Day celebrating in PINK. On May 4 we will send a team to the Wallerawang Gala Day. On May 7 from 9am both the Women's and Men's club will be hosting the Karl Braun Memorial tournament. Karl Braun was a founding member of the Oberon RSL Bowling Club his wife Inge continues to play for Oberon Women's bowling club. READ MORE: Please feel welcome to come and watch our teams play against Majellan and Lithgow Workies teams celebrating Karl's memory. Oberon will be celebrating their Gala Day on May 12 with the theme pyjama day, Oberon will be the Care Bear pyjamas teams. On May 17 we will send a team to Portland bowling Club to celebrate their 70th birthday. On June 1 the Blackett and Whitman tournament will be played at Majellan. May is a very busy month for our Club, we will be holding our Mothers Day raffle on Sunday, May 8 from 4.30pm. There will be lots of lovely prizes to be won, including some lovely Body Shop products kindly donated by Sara Diamond who is a Body Shop representative. Thank you Sara.

