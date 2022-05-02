Woodbridge Cup: CSU take two out of three wins, Oberon go down

news, local-news,

In round two of Woodbridge Cup the former Midwest clubs again won two out of their three matches, the most impressive the 80-6 win by CSU over Eugowra Eagles at Bathurst. Beginning confidently, Eugowra held their own until their fitness began to falter and, under pressure by the university side and unable to withstand the withering attack out wide, were completely outclassed by the Mungoes. The first three tries, two by Hunt and one by Balcombe, were scored fairly quickly before Eugowra hit back via Aidan Goodall's converted try to give some confidence to the Eagles. However in the last minutes of the first half after Balcombe scored his second try CSU took a 20-point lead and went to the break with the score at 26-6. The second half was all CSU as they ran riot, making breaks all over the field, completely suppressing the Eugowra attack, and scoring another 54 points. READ MORE: CSU hold a share of the competition lead after wins in the first two rounds. In round three next week CSU front up against the also-unbeaten Manildra at Manildra on Sunday in a game which could likely be the match of the round. Orange United had their first win with a 48-24 defeat of Grenfell, and Oberon were beaten by a strong Manildra 40-10. Midwest leaguetag sides had mixed results also, CSU defeating hapless Eugowra 52-0, Grenfell beat the fast-finishing Orange United, and Oberon lost to Manildra 36-4. In Saturday matches Orange United travel to Eugowra, and Oberon will be visitors at Condobolin. Other match-ups are Grenfell and Peak Hill, Molong and Cargo, and Canowindra versus Trundle

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/083ff231-1bfb-4b19-8c80-872e66c6a545.JPG/r0_426_2996_2119_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg