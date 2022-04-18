news, local-news,

The women played the second round of the championships last week in fine and mild conditions. The course is looking wonderful at the moment and is a tribute to the greenkeeper and all the volunteers who so generously give their time to the many maintenance tasks around the course. The winner of the stroke in event was Glennie McGrath with 72 nett. In second place was Katie Graham with 74 nett and in third place was Jenn Capel with 75 nett. READ ALSO: The Stableford event was won by Robyn Slattery with 33 points on a countback from Jenn Capel. In third place was Robyn Stapleton with 31 points. The putting competition was won by Glennie McGrath with 29 putts. Next week will be the final round of the championships.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/72f5426a-3fea-4d4b-89dc-e62dd022b7c0.jpg/r0_642_3045_2362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg