news, local-news,

The women played the Bowyer and Livermore sponsored Monthly Medal, as well as round one of the Club Championships last Wednesday. The day started out looking clear and promising but rain came over before the second nine. The field of B graders decided to retire after playing 9 holes, having been caught in the rain. It certainly looked like it was going to set in. READ MORE: Some of the A grade players had already started their second nine, so the rest of the A graders continued as well. Fortunately, the rain did pass over and the end of the game was played in relatively fine conditions. Winner of the monthly medal was Robyn Stapleton with an excellent 84 off the stick and a nett of 68, well in front of her A Grade competition. In second place was Katie Graham with 95 off the stick and 74 nett.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/e03eb9cf-391e-4acb-93f7-5163ba18a297.jpg/r9_150_3745_2261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg