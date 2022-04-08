news, local-news,

Over the past few weeks, the Junior Josephites have been collaborating in producing an Easter themed artwork which was presented to the Oberon Hospital. As an act of community service, the Junior Josephites wanted to show their appreciation to all those who work in the hospital as well as brightening the walls for the patients. Our next project will be putting together personal care kits for those in need. The Junior Josephites would really love some support in making a small drawstring bag. Materials will be provided. Please email Mr Meyers at j.meyers@bth.catholic.edu.au We are also collecting used stamps for the Josephite Sisters. Please send in used stamps cut from envelopes. Thank you to all students who participated in our school cross country last Friday. The school was super impressed with the grit and determination shown by so many students who finished their race, even if it was extremely tough. The champions of each division are listed below and will be announced on Friday at assembly: Under 9's Girls - McKenna Cooper Under 9's Boys - Cooper Dwyer 10yrs Girls - Amber Kilby and Shanae Youngson 10yrs Boys - Harrison Pointon 11yrs Girls - Elloura Taylor 11yrs Boys - Jason Certoma 12-13yrs Girls - Grace Yeo 12-13yrs Boys - Ayden Day. Wow! What a term we have had in Year Six. Laughter and Learning, tick, tick, tick! We have covered a range of topics so far and I am proud of all students, you're all shining stars. In Mathematics we covered Fractionsm we simplified them all. In English we wrote some narratives; mystery and magic and robots and all. In History we all stepped back into the past to 1901 when Federation made a start. And then there was Science with fibre and food and a look at our industries and sustaining Aussie goods. But this is just a taste of what happens in our class, we each have our goals and great friendships that last. With Jesus as our guide, together we stand. We move forward to Term 2 together hand in hand. - Mrs Kate Brown, Year 6 Teacher.

St Joseph's students get creative in the classroom and have a run on the cross country course