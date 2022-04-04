news, local-news,

O'Connell Valley Community group are excited to have organised an ex-police horse to take part in its commemorate Anzac Day service on April 25. Rennie is a bay horse, and will be riderless, but saddled with a pair of riding boots set backwards in the stirrups, with the military saddle and bridle kindly loaned by Bathurst Tack Box. Rennie will be led by O'Connell local, Vanessa Lavelle who will be wearing her grandfather's medals. "We are indebted to Vanessa for volunteering to take part with her horse Rennie, and organising the military gear," O'Connell Valley Community group secretary Kathy Manton said. READ MORE: The ceremony this year is hoped to be held in the new O'Connell Recreation Ground, which also overlooks the historical O'Connell Anzac Memorial Avenue of Trees, a living war memorial dedicated to the men and women from O'Connell and district who served during the First World War. Of the 66 known men and women of the area who listed, 12 were killed in action. The desert ash trees are native to southern Europe, the area where troops fought. The trees symbolise stability, life and mortality.

