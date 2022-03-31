Oberon's largest employers, brothers John and Michael Borg, have dipped in this year's The List - Australia's Richest 250, published in The Australian. Their combined wealth slipped from $776 million, this time last year, to $737 million, and they fell from 148 and 149 to 172 and 173. Despite the drop in their personal wealth, Borg Manufacturing results were well up. ALSO MAKING NEWS: According to documents lodged with the corporate regulator, the net profit of $79 million came from a revenue of $747 million. The List described Borg Manufacturing, as "a quiet Australian success story", with a business that started as a small joinery firm on the Central Coast to now operating factories in Oberon, the Central Coast, South Australia and Malaysia.
