Oberon's largest employers, John and Michael Borg dip on Australia's Richest 250 List

RICH LIST: The Borg brothers are Oberon's largest employer with Borg Panels. Picture: FILE
Oberon's largest employers, brothers John and Michael Borg, have dipped in this year's The List - Australia's Richest 250, published in The Australian.

Their combined wealth slipped from $776 million, this time last year, to $737 million, and they fell from 148 and 149 to 172 and 173.

Despite the drop in their personal wealth, Borg Manufacturing results were well up.

According to documents lodged with the corporate regulator, the net profit of $79 million came from a revenue of $747 million.

The List described Borg Manufacturing, as "a quiet Australian success story", with a business that started as a small joinery firm on the Central Coast to now operating factories in Oberon, the Central Coast, South Australia and Malaysia.