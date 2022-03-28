news, local-news,

To know what you're eating and where it comes from is something Down to Earth Produce owners Tim and Tara Salmon are passionate about. Tim is a third generation farmer on Ambleside in Oberon, a property that was purchased by his grandfather on returning home from World War II as part of the soldier's settlement scheme. Tim grew up on the traditional sheep and cattle property before leaving the pen to study Livestock at the University of New England and travelled around Australia post-studies to work and gain experience in all areas of Agriculture. He brought home his experience and took over the family property in 2015 and with the help of his wife Tara, the couple now produce primarily grass-fed lamb along with a small amount of beef. "There was a demand from regional and metropolitan customers for sustainable, regenerative, grass-fed and ethically produced beef and lamb with credible provenance," Tara said. And with few true farming businesses to offer this, Tim and Tara made it their mission. "Consumers value low food miles and how animals are treated and transported. Down to Earth Produce still to this day, stand out from our competitors and we remain true to our principals and sell only our own produce," she said. "We also have around 100 hives on the farm and a beekeeper," she said. All of their produce is grown on Ambleside and to meet food authority requirements, the animals are slaughtered at a licenced processing facility. "We have a fleet of refrigerated vehicles and we do our own transport. The carcass returns to the farm where we have a licensed butchering facility. We also do our own packaging," Tara said. All of Down to Earth Produce's animals are raised by Tim and Tara in Oberon. "Oberon is the ideal environment to raise sheep and grow prime lambs and by processing our own animals we can guarantee the provenance of the produce," she said. "Our meat is fresh and tasty and having the ability to guarantee the treatment of our animals and ensure low food miles reduces the stress on the animal and therefore enhances the flavour and taste." To give locals and those afar a taste of home-grown produce, the business has been offering a monthly meat-subscription box. "We've been running our meat-subscription for almost six months now and it's been hugely popular," Tara said. For $190 a month a customer gets to choose the products they'd like in their box through an online form. "We then butcher and package their meat to order and we offer home delivery to Oberon, Bathurst, Orange and Lithgow and everywhere in between," Tara said. She said their most popular products were the half or whole lamb packs also available for home delivery. Tara said from early on her and Tim wanted to focus on integrity and provenance, ensuring all their produce was 100 per cent grass-fed. "Our motto 'As mother nature intended' was born. We believe it is important for families to know where their food comes from and a little of the story behind it. "And our business name encapsulates our core values of authenticity, integrity, honesty and focuses on the natural and holistic management of sheep grazing. We work with nature rather than against it," she said. If you'd like to get a taste of home-grown goodness you can head to the Down to Earth Produce website or email info@downtoearthproduce.com.au Down to Earth Produce also participate at local Farmers Markets in Oberon on the first Saturday of the month, Orange on the second Saturday of the month, Bathurst on the fourth Saturday of the month and Tarana on the fourth Sunday of the month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/c4ae06c7-c8b1-4f04-8a8b-96436dfed595.jpeg/r123_484_2465_1807_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg