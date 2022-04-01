news, local-news,

Oberon Children's Centre kids will enjoy a breath of fresh air thanks to the donation of two air purifiers from Oberon Medical Centre. The air purifiers will help keep the air clear of bacteria and viruses and help ventilate both children's playrooms. Oberon Children's Centre director Meredith Cox said the air purifiers were a wonderful addition. READ MORE: "They are a welcome addition in the play spaces and will assist in our process in keeping the children safe," she said. Oberon Medical Centre's practice manager Tharmalingan Sivasenthan and doctor Sivakamy Ayngkaran came personally to install the purifiers at the centre. They thanked the centre on their great work they do for the community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/c8ff87f3-ca4e-438d-8722-758d288f710d_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1038_2448_2421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg