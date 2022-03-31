news, local-news,

Oberon Golf Club is looking to recruit its next generation of golfers. Currently 150 members are on the books with 80 playing members, who regularly enjoy the course greens, but director Alan Cairney has a target in mind. "We've got a particular at the moment and that is focused on junior and student golfers both men and women," he said. "We're hoping to increase our membership by about 15 to 20 per cent." Cairney said the club was mainly targeting female golfers in the 16, 17 and 18 year-old age bracket. "Our women play on a Wednesday and there's not many that play and they're in the older age group, but what we're trying to do is to increase numbers for junior girls and young women golfers as well," he said. "We figure they'll be the golfers of the future." Lady golfer Irene Bishop said golf was a great sport and she encouraged young girls and women to give it a go. READ MORE: "Those young girls that want to come have a hit and a giggle is who we want to join our club," she said. "You don't have to be of a high standard and the way the handicap system works you can play anyone within the club. "Plus it's a very social game, you'll go out have a game and then come into the club and have tea or coffee, or a drink and discuss your game and what you could've done differently, it's a great social interaction." Bishop said capturing young women would be a great benefit to the future of golf in Oberon. Cairney said if there was enough interest among young players both male and female, there was potential to run coaching clinics as well. "Golf is a great sport, you're outdoors, we cater for whatever you're after and we want to ensure there's a future of our club," he said. Oberon Golf Club runs six hole and nine hole competitions. On Thursday there is a social 12 hole competition and on weekends there is 18 holes. Women play 18 holes on a Wednesday. Club captain Barry Lang said anyone who plays golf can expect character building and it was a sport they could have for life. "It's a sport that caters for everyone no matter your ability. You get to enjoy the company, enjoy the environment and if you play well that's a bonus," he said. For more information on Oberon Golf Club call 6336 0262, visit www.oberongolf.com or follow their Facebook page.

