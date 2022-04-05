Oberon boy's close call with a tiger snake at home

news, local-news,

Warm weather usually means snakes are likely to be about, but as things cool down we expect them to retreat. This isn't always the case and it's prudent to always be on the lookout when outdoors. Ryder Saul, aged 11, was bitten by a Tiger snake on the family property at Edith on March 19 and the wound is still healing. Ryder and his brother Tye were out on their four-wheeler when they stopped to look at something, they both got off the bike when Ryder felt a 'sting' on the back of his leg. He looked around and saw the snake with its head flattened out. "They made their way back to the house but Ryder was walking really slowly. He said he had been bitten by a tiger snake and I better bandage it and take his to hospital," Ryder's mother, Sam, who is a trained nurse said. "He was very clam. When I examined it I could see the puncture wound and there was still venom on the top of his leg. "I applied a compression bandage and took him to Oberon Hospital. They bandaged his leg from the hip down to his toes and he was transferred to Bathurst Base. On arrival to Bathurst Ms Saul said they took his blood to be tested and by this stage Ryder was starting to vomit, had a headache and stomach cramps. "Once his blood results came back staff started to administer the anti venom. About half way through they took the bandage off and you could see the bruising straight away," Ms Saul said. Doctors had to be careful with the anti venom as some can have anaphylactic reaction. "Ryder was carefully monitored the whole time," she said. "After three days he was allowed to come home and he is still on antibiotics and his wound is being checked regularly for any muscle damage. "It was strange, all the bruises he had from just day-to-day of being a boy all seem to get darker." Ms Saul said staff at Bathurst Base said they have only had one patient present at the hospital with a Tiger snake bite in the last two years. "Apparently they are usually dry bites," she said. "The staff and Oberon and Bathurst hospitals were fantastic and Ryder received the best of treatment." Ms Saul said she wanted to warn others that the warm balmy weather and mating season are when snakes are on the move. "I have to congratulate my two boys they were very calm, it was only me who went into panic mode," she said. "I've always been cautious and worried about the dog being bitten. I never thought it would be one of the kids."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/ceb5237c-7b65-44ca-9be0-d7cd276e78bf.png/r0_11_1200_689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg