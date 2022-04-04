news, local-news,

Eugenia Miroshnikoff has captured the emotional and unthinkable moments of her family's lives under Communism and the need to escape it through her book 'The Matryoshka Doll'. Ms Miroshnikoff, new to Oberon and an author, said her book depicts her experiences moving from Russia to China to Brazil before escaping to the safe haven of Australia. She said her work was a labour of love in the hopes to make sure the experiences of what her family had gone through were not forgotten. "The writing of my memoirs began many years ago with scribbles of the memories my parents and grandparents imparted. By jotting down the memories of everything my family experienced in their quest to live a free life and not under an oppressive regime," she said. She said the timing of her publishing was uncanny given events taking place in Ukraine in recent times. "Who would've thought that in 2022, 105 years after the revolution that changed Russia forever, but also affected the world, we would be witnessing the bloodshed again?," she said. Ms Miroshnikoff said it had been a lengthy process of gathering her information and placing it in chronological, along with tracking down crucial documents that had been destroyed. "The sequential order was the hardest thing to do. After the Russian Revolution in 1917, my ancestors destroyed every document and photograph that connected them to Imperial Russia to ensure the safety of their families," she said. "To enable me to tell their story I had to do a lot of research on Russian history and what led a mighty country to its demise," she said. During her research and reminiscing, Ms Miroshnikoff said it brought up painful memories of everything her parents went through to ensure safety. "As a consequence they lost family members, property and status. Their lives were impacted in ways that I probably don't even know," she said. "To relay my story in its entirety I had to relay my father's attraction to alcohol and my mum's life with his parents was not easy. Re-visiting these memories was hurtful because, in a way, I feel I betrayed my mother as she always expected us to conceal our father's shortcomings." Despite revisiting her pain, Ms Miroshnikoff said it was important to tell her story and to know history. "To know history is to ensure the errors of the past are not repeated," she said. 'Along with the millions of lives lost, Russia suffered material and spiritual deprivation, political repression and an inflexible authoritarian system of rule. "I owe it to my parents their story be told," she said. "Their resilience, courage, struggles and hardships deserve to be remembered, and I cherish their memories and hope my children and grandchildren will too." She said the purpose of writing the book was to have her ancestor's memories come alive again. "I am the only keeper of their memories. They were ordinary people living in extraordinary times," she said. "With uncertainties, heartbreaks, loss of family, loss of status and properties, they rolled up their sleeves and rebuilt their lives over and over again. "The strength of their spirit and the unconditional love for the family conquered all obstacles. For their resilience, courage, struggles and hardships I cherish their memories and want others to know how precious freedom is," she said. Ms Miroshnikoff chose to have her book published with the Australian company Shawline Publishing and said she felt anxious, excited and happy to be sharing her story." You can order 'The Matryoshka Doll' available from April 28, here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/e2549ed9-eaed-40b2-8065-7605b37a09b6.png/r0_45_1200_723_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg