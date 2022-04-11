news, local-news,

A bit of cloud and an inaccurate weather forecast put some of our Thursday golfers off this week. There were just 11 players, Mick McKechnie took advantage and his round of 25 points was enough to give him a win. Andrew Yeo was nearest the pin on the 17th hole, balls went to Alan Cairney, and Dave Campbell. Saturday was more inviting for a day on the golf course, 37 players played a Stableford event. The good conditions brought the best out in some of our golfers. Bale Miller was the A grade winner with an exceptionally good score of 42 points. Darren Gordon was the runner up on a countback with 37 points. Matt Foran backed up his win last week with another win in B grade with 36 points. Kevin Hally was the runner up on a countback. Balls went to Barry Lang, Anthony Borton, Alan Cairney, Luke Christie-Johnston and Peter Ryan. Eric Whalan was nearest the pin on the first at 1.8 meters and Adrian Poulten was just 97cm from the pin on the 7th hole. READ MORE: The Captain has noted that there have been a few of our players choosing to go out in groups of two, this is not acceptable unless there are exceptional circumstances. Groups should be at least three and at this time of the year preferably groups of four. The Club has been participating in the Blue Mountains group pennants event for some years in both Masters and Kortum Shield events. While we have mostly been very competitive this year was an exception, the Kortum Shield team won the first Pennant for Oberon in 35 years. Congratulations to the members who participated this year. On Thursday, April 21 a teaching Professional will be at the club, he will be available for lessons and will run a Junior Clinic for interested juniors. This is a good opportunity for anyone interested in getting a start in golf or just improving their game. If you are interested in a lesson there will be a booking sheet in the Clubhouse this week or you can contact Barry on 0448 099 801.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/4e77053e-220c-49f5-86b2-e10257584735_rotated_180_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1101_3024_2810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg