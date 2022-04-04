Oberon's golf course shines as the weather puts on a show for players

news, local-news,

We are enjoying the brisk autumn weather on the golf course. Twenty-three players were on the course for the 12 holes social handicap event on Thursday afternoon. Ben Turner must have been getting a few good tips from somewhere because his round of 30 points gave him a comfortable win. Peter Ryan was the runner up with 27 points. Balls went to Harold Lyme, Hamish Gidley-Baird, Andrew Yeo, Anthony Borton, Ken Maddison and Peter Dale. The Saturday golfers played a stroke round for the monthly medal in pleasant conditions. It is a privilege to play the Oberon course at the moment. Our course is in wonderful condition and many of those in the Sydney basin hasn't been able to get onto their golf courses because of all the wet weather. Chris Kalos continued his winning ways from the Championship with a good win in A grade with a fine score of 77/67. Chris won the monthly medal and scratch ball in A grade. Anthony McGrath has been in good touch and earned a promotion to A grade and backed it up with a good round to be runner up in A grade with a round of 85/69. Matt Foran has been spending a bit more time on the course lately and it showed with his great round of 93/65 to easily win the B grade monthly medal. Dave Zhou was the runner up 94/67. Robyn Stapleton won the B grade scratch ball. Rob McGrath won the A grade putting with 29 putts, Garry Willis won the B grade putting with 29 putts. Dom York was nearest the pin on the 9th hole and Mark Mathew was closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Balls went to Dennis O'Connell, Alan Cairney, Barry Lang, Garry Willis, Hugh O'Neil, Ben Turner, Robyn Stapleton and Mark Mathews. Golf next Saturday will be an 18 hole Stableford event.

