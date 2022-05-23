news, local-news,

Oberon High School Stage 5 Food Technology have been experimenting with different icing and frostings as part of their Cake Decorating Unit. Students are discovering new skills while using a variety of components. Recently, they prepared and constructed delicious banana muffins and cream cheese frosting. Yum! READ MORE: On Wednesday mornings, Oberon Public School choir join together to perfect their singing. Students were singing their hearts out to 'The Captain Tale' while Mrs Nevalainen played the piano beautifully. Students were asked what they like about the choir. Some responses were "It's the best! Choir helps you sing better." "It's a good opportunity for your future. We are taught discipline. We learn and work together in a large group. We learn about music."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/c18f0fa8-cb28-4957-811a-d2fbbafa863a.jpg/r0_119_4032_2397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg