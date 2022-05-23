  1. Home
School news: Oberon High bake a batch of banana muffins while the primary students perfect their singing

Lily Saukura, Serenity Saville, Sala Rounds and Ebony Howard bake a batch of banana muffins. Picture: Supplied
Oberon High

Oberon High School Stage 5 Food Technology have been experimenting with different icing and frostings as part of their Cake Decorating Unit.

Students are discovering new skills while using a variety of components.

Recently, they prepared and constructed delicious banana muffins and cream cheese frosting. Yum!

​Oberon Public School

Oberon Public students sing in their school choir. Picture: Supplied

On Wednesday mornings, Oberon Public School choir join together to perfect their singing. Students were singing their hearts out to 'The Captain Tale' while Mrs Nevalainen played the piano beautifully.

Students were asked what they like about the choir. Some responses were "It's the best! Choir helps you sing better."

"It's a good opportunity for your future. We are taught discipline. We learn and work together in a large group. We learn about music."