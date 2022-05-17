news, local-news,

Age is just a number and it's no barrier for veteran firefighter Peter Ryan who just marked his 58th year of service with the Oberon Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Brigade. "I have no intention of retiring any time soon and being the old bloke in the brigade I'm well looked after and supported by the younger members," Peter said. The active firefighter joined the brigade on May 15, 1964 when it was known as NSW Fire Brigade and said he's seen a lot of changes in his almost six decades of commitment. "When I joined in '64 the brigade were in the process of changing from brass helmets to the white hard hat type with the extra protection at the back," he said. He said the familiar black coats and trousers with belt and axe remained until the '80s, when the whole firefighting uniform began to change. Over the years Peter said there had also been a big change in the fire engines. "The first one stationed at Oberon was a Garford and it had no windscreen and no brakes on the front wheels," he said. Today's fire engine is a modern Isuzu which has been stationed at Oberon since 2006. Peter said firefighting techniques had also changed over time with the introduction of breathing apparatus, new equipment, clothing and training. READ MORE: "Originally the role of the fire brigade was to fight fires. Now as the name change indicates NSW Fire and Rescue, we now attend fires, motor vehicle accidents, other rescue situations, fuel spillages, chemical spillages, assist with traffic control, assist ambulance officers etc," he said. Peter has played a significant role in the Oberon community attending several incidents during his service. Some of the major calls he's attended to were a fatal house fire in 1967, the RSL Club in 1969 and a bakery fire in the '70s. "I also attended the fire at the Leagues Club in the '80s, the heat plant fire at the MDF factory in the '90s and more recent the moulding shop fire at Highland Pine," he said. "There's also been a lot of house fires and motor vehicle accidents and I've seen a lot of accidents involving trucks carting goods to or from the factories," he said. Peter said he joined the brigade to be of service to the community and town of Oberon and continues to enjoy it. "Most of the members at Oberon are young enough to be my grand kids. I still enjoy being part of a crew with a group of enthusiastic and dedicated young people," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/eb1bc440-02fb-4a02-b4e7-fd45b1035384.jpg/r0_179_1078_788_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg