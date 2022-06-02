Oberon Review
Oberon Tigers content with performances despite defeats to Canowindra Tigers

By Neil O'Grady
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:09am, first published June 2 2022 - 11:00pm
Oberon Tigers' Ella Brien in action at a previous match. Photo: John Fitzgerald

The Tigers travelled to Canowindra last Saturday to face the 'other' Tigers and came away empty-handed losing both the men's first grade and league tag matches.

