A special thank you to the Oberon community

By Tracey Bevan
Updated November 10 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:55pm
Students from Oberon Public School dressed up in pink during October.
On behalf of the McGrath Foundation, we would like to thank the Oberon community for their incredible fundraising efforts during the recent Pink Up Oberon fundraising campaign.

