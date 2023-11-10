A special thank you to the Oberon community

On behalf of the McGrath Foundation, we would like to thank the Oberon community for their incredible fundraising efforts during the recent Pink Up Oberon fundraising campaign.
Pink Up Your Town is an opportunity for communities to turn pink in solidarity with people experiencing breast cancer, whilst also supporting the McGrath Foundation in our goal to fund 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses by 2025.
Read more:
To date, our 204 McGrath Breast Care Nurses have helped support over 127,000 families in Australia experiencing breast cancer. This would not be possible without the fundraising support of generous Australian communities like yours.
It is thanks to the commitment of amazing communities like Oberon, who 'pinked up' for the fifth year this year that we're able to continue funding McGrath Breast Care Nurses to support families experiencing breast cancer across Australia, for free, taking us even closer to our mission of ensuring everyone experiencing breast cancer has access to a breast care nurse.
We want to extend our heartfelt thanks for the generosity of the Oberon community during Pink Up Oberon, we are truly grateful for your support.
Kind regards,
Tracy Bevan
Ambassador and Director
McGrath Foundation
