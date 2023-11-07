A generous crowd turned out both Saturday and Sunday November 4 and 5 for the 150-year Anniversary, for what has been known for decades as the "little stone church", the Oberon Uniting/Methodist Church.
Saturday festivities began with a croquet game. Instructors Mike and Heidi Hill had their work cut out for them teaching the new players how the game worked and the variety of rules. The first game was halfway through when the heavens opened and the rain fell, players then proceeded indoors where a wonderful Barbeque lunch was waiting for guests to enjoy.
A memorabilia display was set up that showcased the early history of the Church, the various Ministers, historical records and photographs, as well as some very old and rare examples of bibles, one of those on display was the Brien Family bible and some copies from that were printed and displayed for visitors to read and admire.
Sunday November 5 saw a large crowd in attendance for the Church Anniversary Celebration service and Lunch. Congregational Chairperson Ian Gordon welcomed the congregation as well as introducing Preacher Reverend Oto Faiva to lead the service. Reverend Faiva was a past preacher to the Oberon Uniting church and still likes to call Oberon and the Central West home. The service was a splendid celebration focusing on the strength of community, to be the rock like that which the church is built from, and strength of God's love to stand the test of time.
Paula Kinlyside (Brien) reminisced of times from her childhood and the many Sunday school memories and families within the congregation, and the wonderful times shared.
After the service guests were provided with a wonderful lunch as well as dessert. Those in attendance were impressed with the memorial displays and a lot of reminiscing of days gone by.
The 150 year Anniversary cakes were centre stage - what a marvellous job done by Naomi Gents (O'Brien). An absolute credit, they were stunning.
Joyce Ballinger, had the honour of cutting the Anniversary cake, and everyone would agree a it was a well deserved honour for Mrs Ballinger, one of Oberon's loveliest ladies.
Once again Congratulations Oberon Uniting/Methodist Church on the 150th Anniversary.
I doubt many of us will see the 200th Anniversary, but it will have a lot to live up to, let's hope those younger generations in the community carry the candle proudly.
