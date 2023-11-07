Sunday November 5 saw a large crowd in attendance for the Church Anniversary Celebration service and Lunch. Congregational Chairperson Ian Gordon welcomed the congregation as well as introducing Preacher Reverend Oto Faiva to lead the service. Reverend Faiva was a past preacher to the Oberon Uniting church and still likes to call Oberon and the Central West home. The service was a splendid celebration focusing on the strength of community, to be the rock like that which the church is built from, and strength of God's love to stand the test of time.