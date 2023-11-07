Oberon Review
The Oberon Uniting Church is 150 years old

By Helen Hayden
November 7 2023 - 12:08pm
A generous crowd turned out both Saturday and Sunday November 4 and 5 for the 150-year Anniversary, for what has been known for decades as the "little stone church", the Oberon Uniting/Methodist Church.

