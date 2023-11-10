Oberon Review
The Oberon Garden Festival brings out some wonderful surprises

By Peter Bowditch
November 10 2023 - 11:55am
There's a real surprise hidden away in Black Springs. It's Rosalie Pollock's wonderful garden named "Beyond Avalon", part of the 2023 Oberon Garden Festival.

Peter Bowditch

